Cooling Down Summer: Mother Dairy Plans 30% Growth Boost
As temperatures rise, Mother Dairy anticipates a 30% growth in ice creams, curd, and dairy beverages. The company is enhancing capacities and expanding offerings with new products to meet summer demand, alongside launching a brand campaign for deeper consumer engagement.
As summer warmth increases, Mother Dairy projects a robust 30% growth in key categories like ice creams, curd, and dairy beverages.
The company has planned ahead, boosting capacities and rolling out new products to cater to the expected demand surge.
The launch coincides with a brand campaign during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to strengthen market presence and consumer connection.
