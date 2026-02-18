Left Menu

Atal Innovation Mission Showcases Grassroots AI Talent at India AI Summit

AI Tinkerpreneur, a flagship initiative of AIM implemented in collaboration with Intel, is designed to build AI competencies, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking among school students.

Updated: 18-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:34 IST
AIM’s participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects the strong alignment between grassroots innovation and India’s broader AI mission. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • India

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), under NITI Aayog, played a pivotal role at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting how India’s artificial intelligence journey is being shaped simultaneously through grassroots innovation and national-level policy leadership.

At the centre of AIM’s presence was the AI Tinkerpreneur Showcase, where young innovators from Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) demonstrated how school-level creativity is increasingly aligned with India’s broader AI priorities and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

50 Student Teams Present AI Solutions for Real-World Challenges

The AI Tinkerpreneur Showcase featured 50 student teams selected from ATLs across the country. These teams presented AI-powered innovations addressing critical national and societal challenges, including:

  • Healthcare access and affordability

  • Agriculture and food security

  • Climate resilience and sustainability

  • Accessibility for persons with disabilities

  • Education innovation

  • Public service delivery improvement

The showcase underscored how India’s AI ecosystem is being nurtured not only in research labs and startups, but also in classrooms across the nation.

AI Tinkerpreneur Programme Expands Nationwide

AI Tinkerpreneur, a flagship initiative of AIM implemented in collaboration with Intel, is designed to build AI competencies, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking among school students.

The programme encourages learners to identify real-world problems and develop scalable technology-driven solutions using AI tools and methodologies.

This year’s edition witnessed participation from over 12,000 student teams nationwide. Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, the top 50 teams were selected to present at the India AI Impact Summit.

AI by HER Highlights Girl Innovators Leading Change

A special highlight of the summit was the AI by HER segment, where girl innovators from ATLs shared their journeys of building AI solutions, overcoming barriers and emerging as confident contributors to India’s AI future.

Their innovations reflected key national priorities such as:

  • Food safety and security

  • Accessible and affordable healthcare

  • Indigenous innovation and self-reliance under Vocal for Local

The segment reinforced the importance of inclusive participation and gender equity in shaping responsible AI ecosystems.

Youth Pledge with Prime Minister Marks National Pride

One of the defining moments of the summit came when an ATL student innovator took a pledge alongside Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolising the collective commitment of India’s youth toward responsible AI innovation and nation-building.

The moment highlighted the growing role of young citizens in shaping India’s technological future with ethics, purpose and responsibility.

AIM Strengthens Policy Dialogue on Resilient AI Growth

Beyond student engagement, AIM also contributed to high-level ecosystem and policy discussions at the summit.

Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, participated in two strategic panels:

  • Shaping Resilient Futures in the Age of AI: Leadership for the Technology, Energy, and Security Transitions

  • Investing in Bharat: Regional AI Hubs and Inclusive Growth

Through these engagements, AIM emphasised resilience, decentralised innovation and inclusive growth as pillars of India’s AI roadmap.

AI as a National Movement

Speaking during the panel discussions, Deepak Bagla said:

“India’s strength in AI will not come from isolated breakthroughs, but from connected ecosystems. At Atal Innovation Mission, we are building bridges between startups and mentors, innovators and investors, policy and practice. When these connections come together with purpose, AI stops being a tool and becomes a national movement. That is how India will not just use AI, but lead the world with it to deliver Hon’ble PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Grassroots Innovation Aligns with National AI Vision

AIM’s participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects the strong alignment between grassroots innovation and India’s broader AI mission.

The summit showcased how young innovators from ATLs across India are not only learning AI, but actively applying it to solve real problems — strengthening India’s innovation and entrepreneurship journey from the ground up.

 

