ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park: A Landmark Development in Tamil Nadu

Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure handed over 85 acres to ESR Group, facilitating the groundbreaking of the ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park. With a significant Rs 600 crore investment, the industrial park aims to advance the industrial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu's Hosur-Shoolagiri belt, enhancing connections to key markets like Bengaluru and Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure has transferred 85 acres of land to the ESR Group for the development of the ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

The ESR Group has begun construction on the site, marking a substantial expansion of its industrial and logistics footprint in South India. The park, situated in the Hosur-Shoolagiri industrial belt near the Hosur Aerodrome, is planned with a Rs 600 crore investment and the potential to develop 2.1 million square feet.

Chairman of e-Cosmos Group, Sanjai Kumar, emphasized the project as a testament to the team's strong execution skills and the ability to coordinate regulatory and infrastructure efforts, declaring it a key development in the industrial advancement of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

