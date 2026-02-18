ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park: A Landmark Development in Tamil Nadu

Sambhav Homes and Infrastructure has transferred 85 acres of land to the ESR Group for the development of the ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

The ESR Group has begun construction on the site, marking a substantial expansion of its industrial and logistics footprint in South India. The park, situated in the Hosur-Shoolagiri industrial belt near the Hosur Aerodrome, is planned with a Rs 600 crore investment and the potential to develop 2.1 million square feet.

Chairman of e-Cosmos Group, Sanjai Kumar, emphasized the project as a testament to the team's strong execution skills and the ability to coordinate regulatory and infrastructure efforts, declaring it a key development in the industrial advancement of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)