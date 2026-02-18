Revolutionizing Urban Logistics: Skye Air's Drone Delivery Breakthrough

Skye Air Mobility, in collaboration with Arrive AI and Ottonomy, showcased an innovative drone delivery system at the India AI Impact Summit, revolutionizing last-mile logistics.

The system, integrating Skye Air's state-of-the-art aerial drones with smart infrastructure and ground robotics, offers a fully autonomous solution for delivering packages directly to consumers' doorsteps without human intervention.

Boasting over 3.6 million successful deliveries, Skye Air Mobility has demonstrated operational mastery and environmental sustainability, cutting over 1,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Their drones, designed for urban settings, can handle payloads up to 10 kg, catering to diverse sectors from retail to pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)