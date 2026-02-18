SATRAC's Expansion: Pioneering Advanced Manufacturing in India

SATRAC Engineering Pvt Ltd has unveiled a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, a noteworthy step in its expansion in the commercial vehicle body-building sector. This development aims to accommodate the escalating demand for top-tier trailers and tippers amidst various sectors, company officials highlighted.

The facility, equipped with advanced robotic welding systems, spans 15 acres, boasting a monthly production capacity exceeding 800 units. It is celebrated as the largest and most technologically advanced of its kind in South Asia, reinforcing SATRAC's manufacturing capabilities and export ambitions under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Managing Director MC Bantwal emphasized the plant's role in elevating manufacturing standards in India, with plans to establish additional units to enhance SATRAC's market reach and responsiveness across key industrial corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)