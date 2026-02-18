BMC Fines Contractor for Delay in Mumbai's Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation fined a contractor Rs 50 lakh for delaying a flyover in the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project. With 75% of the work completed, the project aims to link Mumbai's suburbs by May 31. Utility obstacles are being managed, and tunnel excavation is advancing.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has levied a fine of Rs 50 lakh on a contractor for delays in the flyover construction between Dindoshi Court and Film City, which falls under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. This decision came after a review by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.
The GMLR aims to connect Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs efficiently. The project includes a 1.26-km elevated flyover, with 75% of the work already completed. Challenges such as water pipelines, sewer lines, and a power transformer are currently obstructing the approach road construction near Film City.
Work on the tunnels is also progressing, with excavation of the launching shaft completed. Two tunnel-boring machines are set to be lowered into position, facilitated by cranes on site. The project timeline indicates these activities should commence by March 10, as directed by officials.
