Left Menu

BMC Fines Contractor for Delay in Mumbai's Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation fined a contractor Rs 50 lakh for delaying a flyover in the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project. With 75% of the work completed, the project aims to link Mumbai's suburbs by May 31. Utility obstacles are being managed, and tunnel excavation is advancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:29 IST
BMC Fines Contractor for Delay in Mumbai's Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has levied a fine of Rs 50 lakh on a contractor for delays in the flyover construction between Dindoshi Court and Film City, which falls under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. This decision came after a review by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.

The GMLR aims to connect Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs efficiently. The project includes a 1.26-km elevated flyover, with 75% of the work already completed. Challenges such as water pipelines, sewer lines, and a power transformer are currently obstructing the approach road construction near Film City.

Work on the tunnels is also progressing, with excavation of the launching shaft completed. Two tunnel-boring machines are set to be lowered into position, facilitated by cranes on site. The project timeline indicates these activities should commence by March 10, as directed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Citigroup Completes Strategic Exit from Russia

Citigroup Completes Strategic Exit from Russia

 Global
2
Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters

Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters

 Russia
3
Lakshya Cup 2023: India's Elite Shooters Ready to Compete

Lakshya Cup 2023: India's Elite Shooters Ready to Compete

 Global
4
Haryana's Rajya Sabha Contenders: A Political Showdown

Haryana's Rajya Sabha Contenders: A Political Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026