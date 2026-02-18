Left Menu

FedEx Invests in Future with High-Tech Navi Mumbai Cargo Hub

FedEx announced a Rs 2,500 crore investment to establish a fully automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport. Partnering with Adani Airport Holdings, this facility aims to support trade across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US. The hub will enhance international trade, creating jobs and boosting logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:51 IST
Global courier giant FedEx has announced a major investment of over Rs 2,500 crore for a state-of-the-art cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The facility, in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings, will serve as a regional consolidation hub supporting trade between Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.

With advanced automation features, including high-speed screening and dimensional scanning, the hub aims to significantly enhance shipping efficiency. The facility will accommodate simultaneous inbound and outbound cargo, tripling its load capacity and serving high-value sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals.

Scheduled to create over 6,000 jobs, the hub emphasizes India's role as an international logistics gateway. FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam stated this marks a shift from volume-based trade to hub-driven logistics, aligning with India's national logistics strategies for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

