Tragic Road Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead and Three Injured

A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district claimed two lives and left three individuals seriously injured when an SUV overturned. The accident occurred as the vehicle, en route to a 'mayra' ceremony, tried to avoid buffalo on the road. Emergency efforts failed until help arrived.

Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:29 IST
In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday evening, two individuals lost their lives while three others suffered serious injuries after an SUV overturned. The group was traveling from the Tonk district to join a 'mayra' ceremony when the mishap occurred in the Rajyas area of Phulia Kalan.

According to police reports, the driver lost control while attempting to steer clear of three buffaloes that had wandered onto the highway, leading to the vehicle overturning. The occupants became trapped inside, prompting locals to rush to the scene in an attempt to rescue them.

Despite their efforts, locals were unable to free the passengers until a JCB machine from a nearby field arrived to break open the vehicle doors. Tragically, Kajod Singh (45) and Ajay Singh (42) succumbed to head injuries at the scene. The injured, Shankar Singh (45), Vijay Singh (35), and Phoolchand (40), were initially treated locally before being referred to Bhilwara due to the severity of their condition. Shortly after the rescue, the vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted.

