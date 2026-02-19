Left Menu

Massive Power Outage Strikes Paraguay

Paraguay's state power company, ANDE, experienced a significant power outage affecting large areas, including Asuncion. The incident occurred due to key transmission lines going out of service. Technicians are actively investigating the causes and working to restore full service, impacting northern and eastern regions as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:33 IST
Massive Power Outage Strikes Paraguay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

On Wednesday, Paraguay's state power company ANDE reported a significant power outage that disrupted large portions of the nation, including the capital, Asuncion.

The outage occurred after key transmission lines went offline. In response, ANDE's technicians launched an investigation into the possible causes while simultaneously working to restore power services.

The blackout also affected regions in the northern and eastern parts of Paraguay, as per an official statement by ANDE. Efforts to resolve the issue are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026