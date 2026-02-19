Massive Power Outage Strikes Paraguay
Paraguay's state power company, ANDE, experienced a significant power outage affecting large areas, including Asuncion. The incident occurred due to key transmission lines going out of service. Technicians are actively investigating the causes and working to restore full service, impacting northern and eastern regions as well.
On Wednesday, Paraguay's state power company ANDE reported a significant power outage that disrupted large portions of the nation, including the capital, Asuncion.
The outage occurred after key transmission lines went offline. In response, ANDE's technicians launched an investigation into the possible causes while simultaneously working to restore power services.
The blackout also affected regions in the northern and eastern parts of Paraguay, as per an official statement by ANDE. Efforts to resolve the issue are ongoing.
