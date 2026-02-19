Massive Power Outage Strikes Paraguay

On Wednesday, Paraguay's state power company ANDE reported a significant power outage that disrupted large portions of the nation, including the capital, Asuncion.

The outage occurred after key transmission lines went offline. In response, ANDE's technicians launched an investigation into the possible causes while simultaneously working to restore power services.

The blackout also affected regions in the northern and eastern parts of Paraguay, as per an official statement by ANDE. Efforts to resolve the issue are ongoing.

