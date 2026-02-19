Trump's Environmental Rollback: New Rule Set to Boost Coal Plants

The Trump administration is poised to relax regulations on coal-burning power plants, permitting higher emissions of toxic pollutants like mercury, according to a report by the New York Times. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to announce the policy shift, claiming it will alleviate financial burdens for utility companies.

Sources from internal agency documents reveal that the EPA believes the relaxed mercury limits will save companies approximately $670 million between 2028 and 2037. This decision is part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to accelerate energy infrastructure in response to increasing electricity demands from sectors such as artificial intelligence and data centers.

In conjunction with these efforts, the federal government has removed previous incentives for renewable energy projects like wind and solar power and has delayed permitting for such projects on federal and private lands.

