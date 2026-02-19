Left Menu

Imports Surge Drives U.S. Trade Deficit to Record High in December

The U.S. trade deficit reached an all-time high of $70.3 billion in December due to increased imports despite earlier tariffs. The goods trade gap hit $1.24 trillion, and economists projected a narrowing of the deficit. The report also noted shifts in import and export categories, affecting GDP growth estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:04 IST
Imports Surge Drives U.S. Trade Deficit to Record High in December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record high of $70.3 billion in December, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau on Thursday. Despite President Donald Trump's tariffs aimed at curbing the import of foreign goods, the trade gap widened significantly by 32.6%.

Economists, who had expected a reduction to $55.5 billion, were surprised by the increase. The goods trade gap expanded by 2.1% to reach a historic high of $1.24 trillion. The surge in imports, which rose by 3.6% to $357.6 billion in December, was driven by increases in industrial supplies, non-monetary gold, copper, and crude oil.

While imports saw a broad increase, particularly in capital goods, exports faced challenges with a 1.7% decline to $287.3 billion. This situation could lead economists to revise GDP growth estimates for the fourth quarter, with an expectation of a 3.0% annualized growth rate, following a stronger third quarter performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
4
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026