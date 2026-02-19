Five Nations Pledge Troops for Gaza Security Force

Five countries have pledged to provide troops for an international security force in Gaza, the force's commander announced at a recent Board of Peace meeting established by President Trump's administration.

Major General Jasper Jeffers revealed that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania have committed troops to the International Stabilization Force. Additionally, Egypt and Jordan will assist by training local police.

The strategy commences with deployment in southern Gaza's Rafa, with plans to gradually expand and eventually incorporate up to 20,000 troops and train 12,000 police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)