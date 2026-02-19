Wreath Controversy: A Threatening Message for Critic Anilkumar

In Kannapuram, a controversial wreath was discovered at the residence of writer and critic V S Anilkumar, stirring fears of intimidation. The incident follows Anilkumar's vocal stance against CPI(M), particularly in relation to a financial misappropriation scandal.

Police have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible. A case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempts to incite unrest. Anilkumar, known for his critical views of the government, lodged a formal complaint after his son spotted the wreath early on Thursday morning.

Responding to the incident, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan condemned the gesture as indicative of political intolerance, likening CPI(M)'s actions to those of BJP. Support for Anilkumar has surged online, with social media users rallying in solidarity.

