Wreath Controversy: A Threatening Message for Critic Anilkumar

A wreath was found in front of writer and critic V S Anilkumar's house in Kannapuram, raising concerns of a potential threat. Anilkumar, who has criticized the CPI(M) party, lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case, and support has been expressed for Anilkumar amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kannapuram, a controversial wreath was discovered at the residence of writer and critic V S Anilkumar, stirring fears of intimidation. The incident follows Anilkumar's vocal stance against CPI(M), particularly in relation to a financial misappropriation scandal.

Police have initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible. A case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempts to incite unrest. Anilkumar, known for his critical views of the government, lodged a formal complaint after his son spotted the wreath early on Thursday morning.

Responding to the incident, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan condemned the gesture as indicative of political intolerance, likening CPI(M)'s actions to those of BJP. Support for Anilkumar has surged online, with social media users rallying in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

