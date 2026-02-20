Argentina Gripped by Nationwide Strike as Labor Reform Looms

Argentina is on the brink of a sweeping labor reform as its lower house of Congress prepares to vote on a critical proposal backed by libertarian President Javier Milei. Nationwide, unions have launched a strike in protest, bringing transportation networks to a standstill and canceling numerous flights.

The CGT, Argentina's largest umbrella union, argues that the reform jeopardizes entrenched worker protections, including the right to strike. Their 24-hour stoppage has significantly affected sectors such as transport and banking, and led Aerolineas Argentinas to cancel 255 domestic flights, incurring substantial financial losses.

As crucial ports like Rosario see disruptions, the government defends the bill as a catalyst for investment and employment growth. It suggests the new measures will necessitate minimum operations during strikes, seeking to balance labor rights with economic incentives. Lawmakers are expected to reach a decision by late Thursday.

