Iran's Firm Stance on Military Aggression: A Warning to Hostile Forces
Iran has warned the UN that it will target bases and facilities of forces perceived as hostile in response to military aggression. This statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric, although Iran clarified it desires no war. Iran promises a decisive response to any military threats.
In a pointed communication to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Iran has declared that it will target the bases, facilities, and assets of any forces deemed hostile, should it encounter military aggression.
This declaration comes on the heels of what Iran describes as perilous rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, which Tehran believes signals a significant risk of military aggression.
While emphasizing its lack of desire for war, Iran made it clear in its letter that any military aggression would be met with a decisive response.
