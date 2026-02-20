Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Crisis: A Race Against Time

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, currently controlled by Russian forces, is dependent on a single external power line following the loss of its backup line over a week ago. This development has raised serious concerns about the plant's safety and operational functionality.

According to Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant is operating from the Dniprovska power line after the Ferrosplavna-1 line was reportedly taken out due to military activity. Although the plant does not produce electricity, it requires consistent power to cool nuclear materials and prevent potential meltdowns.

The vicinity of the plant remains a hotspot of conflict, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of actions that threaten nuclear security. Efforts to assess the damage are hindered by security restrictions, complicating the IAEA's ability to fully evaluate the situation's impact on nuclear safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)