Keely Hodgkinson Shatters Indoor 800m World Record

British athlete Keely Hodgkinson made headlines Thursday after breaking the women's indoor 800m world record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France. Hodgkinson clocked an impressive 1:54.87, eclipsing the previous record of 1:55.82 set by Slovenia's Jolanda Ceplak in 2002.

Expressing gratitude to the enthusiastic supporters, Hodgkinson said, "Thank you for the amazing crowd. I could hear you all the way around." This achievement adds to her strong start this season, having recorded a time of 1:56.33 at the UK Indoor Championships.

The 23-year-old controlled the race, leading at every checkpoint and finishing well ahead of Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who came in second. Hodgkinson won an Olympic silver in Tokyo in 2021 and followed it with gold at the Paris 2024 Games.