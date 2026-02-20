Left Menu

Keely Hodgkinson Shatters Indoor 800m World Record

Keely Hodgkinson broke the women's indoor 800m world record in Lievin, France, with a time of 1:54.87, surpassing Jolanda Ceplak's record from 2002. The British athlete dominated the race from the start, and her performance follows a strong season opener at the UK Indoor Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 04:20 IST
Keely Hodgkinson Shatters Indoor 800m World Record

British athlete Keely Hodgkinson made headlines Thursday after breaking the women's indoor 800m world record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France. Hodgkinson clocked an impressive 1:54.87, eclipsing the previous record of 1:55.82 set by Slovenia's Jolanda Ceplak in 2002.

Expressing gratitude to the enthusiastic supporters, Hodgkinson said, "Thank you for the amazing crowd. I could hear you all the way around." This achievement adds to her strong start this season, having recorded a time of 1:56.33 at the UK Indoor Championships.

The 23-year-old controlled the race, leading at every checkpoint and finishing well ahead of Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who came in second. Hodgkinson won an Olympic silver in Tokyo in 2021 and followed it with gold at the Paris 2024 Games.

TRENDING

1
Gold Holds Steady Amid Dollar Surge, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

Gold Holds Steady Amid Dollar Surge, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

 Global
2
India's Economic Surge: FTAs Propel Global Collaborative Centers

India's Economic Surge: FTAs Propel Global Collaborative Centers

 Global
3
Global Shifts: Strategic Moves in Energy, Tech, and FMCG

Global Shifts: Strategic Moves in Energy, Tech, and FMCG

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'The Kerala Story 2' as Legal Battles and Political Opposition Intensify

Controversy Erupts Over 'The Kerala Story 2' as Legal Battles and Political ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026