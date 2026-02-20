US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Raises Global Tensions

Saudi Arabia may soon embark on uranium enrichment with U.S. support under a proposed nuclear deal, according to documents and experts, raising global concerns about nuclear proliferation. This development is raising alarms amid ongoing atomic tensions between Iran and the United States.

Efforts by former and current U.S. administrations to reach a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia reflect strategic interests to share nuclear technology. However, proliferation experts caution that Saudi access to centrifuge technology could lead to weaponization, particularly as its leadership has hinted at pursuing atomic weapons if Iran achieves them.

The potential deal, detailed in congressional documents, suggests a lucrative business opportunity but faces criticism for prioritizing economic benefits over proliferation risks. The International Atomic Energy Agency would oversee sensitive aspects, seeking to ensure compliance with peaceful nuclear pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)