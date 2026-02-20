Left Menu

US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Raises Global Tensions

A proposed nuclear deal between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. raises proliferation concerns. Documents suggest Saudi Arabia could pursue uranium enrichment with American technology. The deal aims to bolster U.S. national security interests but faces criticism over potential risks of a weapons program amid Iran tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 13:48 IST
Saudi Arabia may soon embark on uranium enrichment with U.S. support under a proposed nuclear deal, according to documents and experts, raising global concerns about nuclear proliferation. This development is raising alarms amid ongoing atomic tensions between Iran and the United States.

Efforts by former and current U.S. administrations to reach a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia reflect strategic interests to share nuclear technology. However, proliferation experts caution that Saudi access to centrifuge technology could lead to weaponization, particularly as its leadership has hinted at pursuing atomic weapons if Iran achieves them.

The potential deal, detailed in congressional documents, suggests a lucrative business opportunity but faces criticism for prioritizing economic benefits over proliferation risks. The International Atomic Energy Agency would oversee sensitive aspects, seeking to ensure compliance with peaceful nuclear pursuits.

