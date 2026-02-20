Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down: Proclaimed Offender Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Santosh Kumar for a 2008 Disproportionate Assets case involving forged documents and conspiracy. Previously declared a Proclaimed Offender, Kumar was found in Delhi through advanced intelligence. The arrest follows recent operations, including a bribery case involving a Delhi Police ASI and a bank fraud in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:16 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday successfully arrested Santosh Kumar, a Proclaimed Offender in a Disproportionate Assets case dating back to 2008. The case involves allegations against Chandra Shekhar, then GM of BSNL, Rohtak, Kumar, and others for conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

Santosh Kumar allegedly posed as Director/Authorized representative of M/s LVL Infrastructure Ltd. to claim ownership of Rs. 85,00,000 discovered during search operations. This action was meant to protect a public servant by creating a false ownership trail using forged documents. The charge sheet was filed with the Spl. Judge at CBI Court, Ambala, now stationed in Panchkula.

Declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2011 for evading trial, Kumar was recently traced to Delhi through meticulous technical intelligence, culminating in his arrest. Concurrently, the CBI apprehended a Delhi Police ASI involved in a bribery case and a bank fraud suspect in Bengaluru, underscoring its ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

