Delhi's New Dawn: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Transformative Year

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled her administration's report card, boasting significant advancements since her government took office. Addressing the media at the Delhi Secretariat, she emphasized efforts in all sectors to bring about transformative change, particularly for the city's poor and marginalized communities.

Key achievements include the swift implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, benefiting over 30,000 people, and significant infrastructure improvements, such as the development of 13,000 flats for slum rehabilitation. The government also prioritized upgrading sewage treatment facilities, further enhancing the city's water management capabilities.

Rekha Gupta's administration has taken a comprehensive approach to governance, stabilizing the economy and enhancing public service platforms. With a commitment to completing infrastructure projects like the Barapullah flyover and tackling waterlogging issues, her government aims to deliver on promises of better administration and economic stability for Delhi.

