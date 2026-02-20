Left Menu

Gold Balances Amid U.S. Tariff Drama and Economic Slowdown

Gold prices experienced slight adjustments as investors reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Trump's tariff plan, while weaker U.S. GDP data supported the metal. The court's decision impacts global economic dynamics, causing fluctuations in gold, which remains a preferred asset amidst ongoing economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:19 IST
Gold Balances Amid U.S. Tariff Drama and Economic Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors witnessed a slight adjustment in gold prices on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to invalidate President Trump's expansive tariff strategy. Despite the setback, gold found support as U.S. GDP data underperformed expectations. By mid-morning trading, spot gold stood at $5,025.19 an ounce, having previously reached $5,063.49.

The Supreme Court's ruling curtails Trump's use of tariffs under emergency powers, a move watched globally for its economic implications. Independent metals trader Tai Wong noted the ruling removes some uncertainty affecting stocks and gold. However, Wong anticipates Trump may seek alternative methods to apply tariffs, potentially increasing market volatility.

U.S. stock indexes climbed after the court's decision, despite economic growth slowing sharply in Q4. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index rose slightly, aligning gold's appeal with ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties alongside expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which may boost gold's value longer-term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
3
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
4
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026