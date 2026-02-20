U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Tariffs: A Win for Global Business

Thousands of businesses have secured a significant victory with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn emergency tariffs originally imposed by the Trump administration. This landmark ruling could set a precedent affecting global commerce for years to come, as it deems the use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act for imposing broad tariffs unconstitutional.

The verdict sparked a rally on both U.S. and European stock markets, notably benefiting luxury brands such as LVMH, Hermes, and Moncler. These organizations are among several industries that have been burdened by heightened import costs, affecting consumer goods, automotive, manufacturing, and apparel sectors.

Despite this legal triumph, uncertainty looms as the process of securing refunds for an estimated $175 billion in tariffs remains complex. Legal experts warn of a drawn-out procedure handled by the U.S. Court of International Trade. Meanwhile, other legal avenues for imposing tariffs remain open, maintaining a layer of unpredictability for global businesses.