DigiYatra Takes Flight at Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport launched the DigiYatra system, joining a national initiative for contactless, paperless passenger processing through facial recognition. This move aims to improve efficiency and data security. The rollout included a remote inauguration with passengers using the new system at biometric entry points.

Updated: 20-02-2026 22:13 IST
Navi Mumbai International Airport has officially launched the DigiYatra system, a national initiative aimed at transforming passenger processing. This advanced platform employs facial recognition technology, promising a contactless and paperless experience for travelers.

This digital enhancement aligns with the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts to modernize airport operations, joining five other airports in the nationwide DigiYatra rollout. The initiation of this service was a remotely coordinated event, witnessed by passengers at the terminal.

The implementation of DigiYatra marks a significant step towards reducing wait times while maintaining strong data privacy and security measures. The system went live with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the participation of passengers at the airport's biometric entry points, signifying a new era of streamlined travel.

