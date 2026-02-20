Boosting Indian Industry: Nitin Nabin Highlights Trade Deals and Budget Impact
BJP President Nitin Nabin emphasized that recent trade agreements with global powers and the upcoming 2026-27 Budget will significantly boost India's industrial sector. Addressing leaders in Gujarat, he highlighted India's swift economic growth, strategic financial management, and initiatives like PM Modi's AI vision and infrastructure plans.
In a strategic address to industrialists in Gujarat, BJP President Nitin Nabin heralded the impact of recent trade deals and the forthcoming 2026-27 Budget on the Indian industry.
Despite global economic turbulence, Nabin highlighted India's rapid economic growth, crediting disciplined financial management for its 7% growth rate and inflation control.
Notably, Nabin underscored trade agreements with the EU and the US, integral parts of PM Modi's roadmap for development, poised to make India a leading AI nation and boost mobile manufacturing. He also spoke on infrastructure initiatives, including a new freight corridor and future state development efforts.
