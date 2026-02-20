Boosting Indian Industry: Nitin Nabin Highlights Trade Deals and Budget Impact

In a strategic address to industrialists in Gujarat, BJP President Nitin Nabin heralded the impact of recent trade deals and the forthcoming 2026-27 Budget on the Indian industry.

Despite global economic turbulence, Nabin highlighted India's rapid economic growth, crediting disciplined financial management for its 7% growth rate and inflation control.

Notably, Nabin underscored trade agreements with the EU and the US, integral parts of PM Modi's roadmap for development, poised to make India a leading AI nation and boost mobile manufacturing. He also spoke on infrastructure initiatives, including a new freight corridor and future state development efforts.

