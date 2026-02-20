Left Menu

Boosting Indian Industry: Nitin Nabin Highlights Trade Deals and Budget Impact

BJP President Nitin Nabin emphasized that recent trade agreements with global powers and the upcoming 2026-27 Budget will significantly boost India's industrial sector. Addressing leaders in Gujarat, he highlighted India's swift economic growth, strategic financial management, and initiatives like PM Modi's AI vision and infrastructure plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:50 IST
Boosting Indian Industry: Nitin Nabin Highlights Trade Deals and Budget Impact
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic address to industrialists in Gujarat, BJP President Nitin Nabin heralded the impact of recent trade deals and the forthcoming 2026-27 Budget on the Indian industry.

Despite global economic turbulence, Nabin highlighted India's rapid economic growth, crediting disciplined financial management for its 7% growth rate and inflation control.

Notably, Nabin underscored trade agreements with the EU and the US, integral parts of PM Modi's roadmap for development, poised to make India a leading AI nation and boost mobile manufacturing. He also spoke on infrastructure initiatives, including a new freight corridor and future state development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
3
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
4
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026