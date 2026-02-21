Purple Manthan: A Decade of Disability Inclusion in India

In Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone, the Association of People with Disability (APD) joined forces with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to host 'Purple Manthan: Decade of Disability Inclusion - Reflecting on the RPwD Act 2016' on February 20, 2026. This event went beyond commemoration, posing the poignant question: Has the commitment to rights on paper translated into genuine inclusion in classroom and community practices?

The highlight of the conclave was the launch of APD's 'Resource Book on Accessibility in Educational Institutions'. This pioneering, practical guide is aimed at helping academic institutions integrate accessibility into their infrastructure, digital platforms, teaching methods, and overall campus life. The book draws on APD's extensive experience in policy involvement and collaborative efforts, detailing frameworks, checklists, and design pathways to convert legal directives into everyday inclusive practices.

Addressing the attendees, Dr. N. S. Senthil Kumar, CEO of APD, emphasized the need to progress from mere compliance to a genuine commitment to inclusivity. The resource book, he noted, is crucial for institutions striving to foster learning environments where accessibility is inherent, not incidental. The event underscored the transition from legislative implementation to active inclusion, featuring discussions on policy, practice, and innovation. The forum explored systemic barriers, emphasizing solutions through inclusive design and technological advancements.