Left Menu

Purple Manthan: A Decade of Disability Inclusion in India

Celebrating ten years since the enactment of the RPwD Act, Bengaluru's Association of People with Disability and IIMB hosted 'Purple Manthan' to evaluate disability rights' implementation. The event introduced APD's guide for educational inclusion, focusing on practical frameworks for disability access and a call for sustained commitment to genuine inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:04 IST
Purple Manthan: A Decade of Disability Inclusion in India
APD's Resource Book on Accessibility in Educational Institutions unveiled at Purple Manthan 2026, marking 10 years of the RPwD Act. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone, the Association of People with Disability (APD) joined forces with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to host 'Purple Manthan: Decade of Disability Inclusion - Reflecting on the RPwD Act 2016' on February 20, 2026. This event went beyond commemoration, posing the poignant question: Has the commitment to rights on paper translated into genuine inclusion in classroom and community practices?

The highlight of the conclave was the launch of APD's 'Resource Book on Accessibility in Educational Institutions'. This pioneering, practical guide is aimed at helping academic institutions integrate accessibility into their infrastructure, digital platforms, teaching methods, and overall campus life. The book draws on APD's extensive experience in policy involvement and collaborative efforts, detailing frameworks, checklists, and design pathways to convert legal directives into everyday inclusive practices.

Addressing the attendees, Dr. N. S. Senthil Kumar, CEO of APD, emphasized the need to progress from mere compliance to a genuine commitment to inclusivity. The resource book, he noted, is crucial for institutions striving to foster learning environments where accessibility is inherent, not incidental. The event underscored the transition from legislative implementation to active inclusion, featuring discussions on policy, practice, and innovation. The forum explored systemic barriers, emphasizing solutions through inclusive design and technological advancements.

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026