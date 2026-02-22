Inferno in Old Seelampur: A Cloth Market Engulfed in Flames

A massive inferno broke out at a cloth market in Delhi's Old Seelampur on Sunday, according to official reports. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported.

Fire crews were alerted at 4.22 pm to a blaze in Shanti Mohalla, initially dispatching four fire tenders. However, the fire quickly expanded to surrounding shops.

Azaz Ahmed Ansari, a shop owner, confirmed the fire originated from his store before spreading. More than 30 fire tenders were deployed to control the flames. The police have secured the area and are investigating the incident.