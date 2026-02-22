Left Menu

Inferno in Old Seelampur: A Cloth Market Engulfed in Flames

A devastating fire erupted in Delhi's Old Seelampur cloth market on Sunday, affecting multiple shops. Prompt response from firefighters prevented casualties as over 30 fire tenders battled the blaze. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:05 IST
Inferno in Old Seelampur: A Cloth Market Engulfed in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive inferno broke out at a cloth market in Delhi's Old Seelampur on Sunday, according to official reports. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported.

Fire crews were alerted at 4.22 pm to a blaze in Shanti Mohalla, initially dispatching four fire tenders. However, the fire quickly expanded to surrounding shops.

Azaz Ahmed Ansari, a shop owner, confirmed the fire originated from his store before spreading. More than 30 fire tenders were deployed to control the flames. The police have secured the area and are investigating the incident.

TRENDING

1
Racial Tensions Flare in South Delhi: Northeast Women Allegedly Targeted

Racial Tensions Flare in South Delhi: Northeast Women Allegedly Targeted

 India
2
England's Triumph Over Sri Lanka Marks Birthday Delight for Captain Brook

England's Triumph Over Sri Lanka Marks Birthday Delight for Captain Brook

 Sri Lanka
3
Middle East Turmoil: Diplomatic Tensions and Controversial Comments

Middle East Turmoil: Diplomatic Tensions and Controversial Comments

 Global
4
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026