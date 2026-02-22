Left Menu

Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro Transform City Commute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services in Meerut, delighting residents. This new transport development promises faster and more economical commutes, enhancing connectivity in the region, particularly for daily travelers and students. The services connect key stations and extend the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor.

Updated: 22-02-2026 23:35 IST
Excitement was palpable in Meerut as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services on Sunday. Large crowds gathered to witness the city's significant inclusion on the country's transit map.

Rakesh Kumar, from Modipuram, appreciated the clean and fast trains, making his daily commute to work less cumbersome. College student Neha Sharma noted that the new connectivity opens more opportunities by saving travel time.

With reduced travel costs and improved frequency, these services are set to provide a transformative experience for thousands, linking Meerut to the wider rapid rail network, including the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor.

