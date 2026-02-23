Tragedy Strikes: Bus Plunges Into Nepal's Trishuli River

A passenger bus crashed into the Trishuli river in Nepal's Dhading district early Monday, leaving a devastating scene with at least 18 casualties. The bus was on its way from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it veered off the Prithvi Highway, according to officials on site.

Rescue teams comprised of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police are actively working to retrieve victims and provide aid to the 26 injured passengers. Those injured have been transported to various hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Authorities report uncertainty regarding the precise cause of the accident, though excessive speed is suspected. International travelers, among them citizens from New Zealand, Japan, and the Netherlands, were caught in the mishap, shedding light on the incident's global impact.