Blizzard Shutdown: Northeast Braces for Storm's Impact

A powerful winter storm has forced school closures and disrupted transit systems across the U.S. Northeast, with areas under blizzard conditions impacting daily life. Heavy snow and strong winds have officials cautioning residents about dangerous travel conditions.

Travel along the East Coast from Washington to New England has been severely affected, with thousands of flights canceled and regional officials urging people to stay off the roads. The storm's impact extends to the U.S. Postal Service, which anticipates delays in mail and package deliveries. New York City has ordered school buildings closed, opting for a traditional snow day without remote learning.

State emergencies have been declared across various regions, with National Guard deployment in key areas and restrictions on non-essential travel. Despite ongoing funding issues, federal disaster-response operations remain active to address the effects of the storm which includes power outages and infrastructure threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)