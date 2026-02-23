Left Menu

Bombay High Court Reverses Relief to Anil Ambani in Fraud Classification Case

The Bombay High Court overturned an interim order that previously protected Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications Ltd from having their bank accounts classified as fraud by three public sector banks. The court found the previous ruling illegal, allowing the banks to proceed with their actions based on a forensic audit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:00 IST
The Bombay High Court has overturned an interim ruling which offered relief to industrialist Anil Ambani and his firm, Reliance Communications Ltd, against the classification of their bank accounts as fraud. This decision marks a setback for Ambani, as three public sector banks sought to enforce the fraud classification following a forensic audit report.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, found the preceding single bench interim order to be illegal and perverse. The decision was in response to appeals filed by the banks and audit firm BDO India LLP, challenging the December 2025 interim order that granted Ambani temporary relief.

The banks asserted that the forensic audit indicated serious fund siphoning and misutilisation, leading to the fraud classification. Despite claims by Ambani that the audit was flawed due to procedural errors, the division bench did not agree, allowing the banks to move forward with their actions.

