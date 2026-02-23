Left Menu

Court Upholds 'Hong Kong 47' Activists' Sentences Amid Global Outcry

The Hong Kong Court of Appeal upheld the jail terms of 12 pro-democracy activists in a national security case criticized globally. The activists were involved in the 'Hong Kong 47' case, accused of conspiring to commit subversion. International voices call it a crackdown on dissent, demanding their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:10 IST
Court Upholds 'Hong Kong 47' Activists' Sentences Amid Global Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Appeal in Hong Kong has upheld jail sentences imposed on 12 pro-democracy activists, a decision drawing significant international condemnation. These individuals, part of the 'Hong Kong 47' case, were arrested in 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion.

Legal scholar Benny Tai was identified by the judges as orchestrating an attempt to destabilize Hong Kong's constitutional order through an unofficial primary election. The aim, prosecutors argued, was to win a legislative majority and obstruct the government's functioning by vetoing budgets.

Despite appeals and continued international criticism, 18 activists have been released after serving their sentences. However, human rights groups like Amnesty International urge for the immediate release of the remaining jailed activists, asserting that peaceful opposition is not a crime.

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
3
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India
4
Banks should concentrate on their core business: FM Sitharaman on mis-selling of insurance products.

Banks should concentrate on their core business: FM Sitharaman on mis-sellin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026