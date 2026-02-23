Court Upholds 'Hong Kong 47' Activists' Sentences Amid Global Outcry

The Court of Appeal in Hong Kong has upheld jail sentences imposed on 12 pro-democracy activists, a decision drawing significant international condemnation. These individuals, part of the 'Hong Kong 47' case, were arrested in 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion.

Legal scholar Benny Tai was identified by the judges as orchestrating an attempt to destabilize Hong Kong's constitutional order through an unofficial primary election. The aim, prosecutors argued, was to win a legislative majority and obstruct the government's functioning by vetoing budgets.

Despite appeals and continued international criticism, 18 activists have been released after serving their sentences. However, human rights groups like Amnesty International urge for the immediate release of the remaining jailed activists, asserting that peaceful opposition is not a crime.