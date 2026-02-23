Court Upholds 'Hong Kong 47' Activists' Sentences Amid Global Outcry
The Hong Kong Court of Appeal upheld the jail terms of 12 pro-democracy activists in a national security case criticized globally. The activists were involved in the 'Hong Kong 47' case, accused of conspiring to commit subversion. International voices call it a crackdown on dissent, demanding their release.
The Court of Appeal in Hong Kong has upheld jail sentences imposed on 12 pro-democracy activists, a decision drawing significant international condemnation. These individuals, part of the 'Hong Kong 47' case, were arrested in 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion.
Legal scholar Benny Tai was identified by the judges as orchestrating an attempt to destabilize Hong Kong's constitutional order through an unofficial primary election. The aim, prosecutors argued, was to win a legislative majority and obstruct the government's functioning by vetoing budgets.
Despite appeals and continued international criticism, 18 activists have been released after serving their sentences. However, human rights groups like Amnesty International urge for the immediate release of the remaining jailed activists, asserting that peaceful opposition is not a crime.
