Rijiju Criticizes Kerala Government, Inaugurates NDA Office

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the current Kerala government for not driving prosperity in the state. His comments came as he inaugurated the NDA office, preparing for the upcoming Assembly election.

Rijiju argued that Kerala lacks a conducive government that can effectively implement the initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He expressed excitement over the opening of the NDA office, considering it a positive start for BJP and its allies in Kerala.

He further stated that only a minimal number of initiatives from the Centre are making their way to Kerala due to the existing government, suggesting the NDA as a suitable alternative for driving Modi's vision and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Kerala.