Rijiju Criticizes Kerala Government, Inaugurates NDA Office

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Kerala government for its inability to drive prosperity during his speech at the inauguration of the NDA office. He expressed optimism about the BJP and NDA bringing change to the state by implementing Narendra Modi's vision more effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rijiju argued that Kerala lacks a conducive government that can effectively implement the initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He expressed excitement over the opening of the NDA office, considering it a positive start for BJP and its allies in Kerala.

He further stated that only a minimal number of initiatives from the Centre are making their way to Kerala due to the existing government, suggesting the NDA as a suitable alternative for driving Modi's vision and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Kerala.

