Ahmedabad's Commonwealth Games 2030: Launchpad for Economic Renaissance

Ahmedabad, set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, is leveraging this event as a strategic springboard to economic development. The upcoming Commonwealth Connect Forum, organized by the India Global Forum (IGF) alongside the Gujarat government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, aims to turn Gujarat into a global economic hub.

The forum, scheduled for February 23, 2026, at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, will host a UK delegation led by West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker. This visit focuses on establishing long-term economic partnerships in various sectors, including advanced manufacturing, financial services, and clean energy.

IGF Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa emphasized that this venture seeks to reposition Gujarat in the eyes of global investors. The focus is on sustainable urban development, economic repositioning, and activating trade networks. The initiative ties into IGF's Smarter Regions Programme to transform Gujarat into a globally competitive entity.

