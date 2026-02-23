Cockpit Controversy: Lewandowski's Mid-Flight Misstep

Corey Lewandowski, a key advisor to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, sparked controversy by entering a government aircraft's cockpit without invitation during a flight last year. Reportedly upset over a missing blanket, Lewandowski took the unprecedented step of firing the pilot mid-flight.

Circumstances surrounding this incident suggest Lewandowski may have violated established aviation safety protocols. He entered the cockpit before the aircraft reached 10,000 feet—a critical phase where distraction-free operations are paramount, according to U.S. Coast Guard policy, akin to the FAA's sterile cockpit rule.

The pilot was later reinstated, as Coast Guard officials recognized his necessity for the return journey. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Coast Guard remain silent on Lewandowski's actions and the pilot's brief dismissal, while aviation experts underline the risks of disruptions during a plane's initial ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)