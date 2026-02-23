AIIMS Bhubaneswar Launches Pioneering Liver Transplant and Robotic Surgery Facilities

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has launched a new Liver Transplant Programme and Surgical Robotic System, marking a significant enhancement in the healthcare infrastructure of Odisha and Eastern India. This pivotal development was inaugurated virtually by Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Nadda highlighted that these additions will significantly elevate the quality of healthcare delivery, making advanced, life-saving treatments more accessible to patients across Odisha and neighboring states. The institute's previous successes with kidney and bone marrow transplants demonstrate its commitment to advanced tertiary healthcare services.

Aligning with national priorities, the facility aims to advance the cause of organ donation, offering advanced treatments for end-stage liver disease without financial burden for economically disadvantaged patients. This initiative ensures that patients gain access to comprehensive care without the need for long-distance travel.