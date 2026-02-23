U.S. Military Withdrawal: A Shift in Northeast Syria Dynamics

In a significant military maneuver, U.S. forces started withdrawing from their largest base in northeastern Syria on Monday, three Syrian military and security sources reported. The move is part of a broader U.S. departure strategy as the Syrian government, allied with the U.S., strengthens its hold in the region.

Witnesses observed dozens of trucks, many carrying armored vehicles, leaving the Qasrak base in Hasakah province. Later, Reuters footage captured these vehicles traveling along a highway near Qamishli city, marking a historic transition in U.S. military presence.

While the full withdrawal from Qasrak continues, the U.S.-led coalition will maintain a base in Rmelan, close to the Iraqi border. This strategic location has been crucial since U.S. troops partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces over a decade ago to combat the Islamic State in Syria.