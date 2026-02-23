U.S. Military Withdrawal: A Shift in Northeast Syria Dynamics
The U.S. began withdrawing forces from their largest base in northeastern Syria, marking a strategic shift as Syria consolidates control. The pullout, expected to take weeks, highlights the transition of power as Syria assumes responsibility to combat terrorism, reducing U.S. military involvement.
In a significant military maneuver, U.S. forces started withdrawing from their largest base in northeastern Syria on Monday, three Syrian military and security sources reported. The move is part of a broader U.S. departure strategy as the Syrian government, allied with the U.S., strengthens its hold in the region.
Witnesses observed dozens of trucks, many carrying armored vehicles, leaving the Qasrak base in Hasakah province. Later, Reuters footage captured these vehicles traveling along a highway near Qamishli city, marking a historic transition in U.S. military presence.
While the full withdrawal from Qasrak continues, the U.S.-led coalition will maintain a base in Rmelan, close to the Iraqi border. This strategic location has been crucial since U.S. troops partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces over a decade ago to combat the Islamic State in Syria.
