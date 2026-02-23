Left Menu

Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh

Truck operators in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district protested against the increased toll charges for vehicles registered outside the state. They warned of blocking the highway if the decision isn't revoked. The toll hike, impacting tourists and freight rates, has been heavily criticized by local transport associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:13 IST
Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, truck operators in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district fiercely opposed the recently hiked toll charges for vehicles from outside the state. The protest followed a cabinet decision that raised the toll fees, affecting tourists and freight rates alike.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration authorized these changes in February, setting a new toll policy effective from April 1. The policy implements higher tolls for light motor vehicles and significantly for oversized trucks, a decision the operators argue severely impacts their earnings and transportation costs.

Protestors, including Raj Kumar and Avtar Singh, voiced strong objections, warning of potential highway blockades if the government fails to reverse the toll increase. The wider local sentiment echoes these concerns, with calls for the policy's withdrawal intensifying amid fears of disrupted traffic and economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guj DGP reviews border security during Kutch visit

Guj DGP reviews border security during Kutch visit

 India
2
Positions of sarpanches, corporators vacant for years in Junagadh, Bhavnagar: AAP MLA Gopal Italia

Positions of sarpanches, corporators vacant for years in Junagadh, Bhavnagar...

 India
3
England are in a very good place, says Liam Dawson ahead of Pakistan clash

England are in a very good place, says Liam Dawson ahead of Pakistan clash

 Global
4
Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany

Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026