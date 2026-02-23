Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh

On Monday, truck operators in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district fiercely opposed the recently hiked toll charges for vehicles from outside the state. The protest followed a cabinet decision that raised the toll fees, affecting tourists and freight rates alike.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration authorized these changes in February, setting a new toll policy effective from April 1. The policy implements higher tolls for light motor vehicles and significantly for oversized trucks, a decision the operators argue severely impacts their earnings and transportation costs.

Protestors, including Raj Kumar and Avtar Singh, voiced strong objections, warning of potential highway blockades if the government fails to reverse the toll increase. The wider local sentiment echoes these concerns, with calls for the policy's withdrawal intensifying amid fears of disrupted traffic and economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)