BJP's women's wing hold protest against 'shirtless' protest by Youth Cong at AI Summit

BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest in Jaipur on Monday against the shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers during an AI Summit in New Delhi, terming it an affront to the nations dignity and cultural values. As part of the demonstration, Mahila Morcha workers carried T-shirts with a message to opposition leaders to maintain dignity and respect for the countrys reputation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:31 IST
BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest in Jaipur on Monday against the ''shirtless'' protest by Youth Congress workers during an AI Summit in New Delhi, terming it an affront to the nation's dignity and cultural values. Led by state president Rakhi Rathore, a large number of women workers gathered at Chandpole Bazaar and held a demonstration condemning the incident. The protesters also recited religious verses at the Hanuman temple in the area, pledging to uphold Indian cultural values and decorum in public life. Rathore alleged that the ''shirtless'' Indian Youth Congress workers' protest in front of foreign delegates at the summit ''tarnished India's global image''. As part of the demonstration, Mahila Morcha workers carried T-shirts with a message to opposition leaders to ''maintain dignity and respect'' for the country's reputation. The protesters also said they have sent an package addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a T-shirt enclosed in it, conveying a message on ''maintaining decorum'' in public protests. Rathore accused the Congress of deviating from its core values and alleged that the party was facing ideological bankruptcy. She said if such acts were not opposed, it could encourage similar demonstrations in public spaces in the future. ''Mahila Morcha would continue to oppose any action that harms the country's prestige,'' she said.

