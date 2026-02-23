Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Double-Decker Bus Overturns on Purvanchal Expressway

A double-decker bus overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway, resulting in five deaths and 14 injuries. The bus, en route from Ludhiana to Motihari, carried 80-85 passengers. Emergency services responded promptly, transporting the injured to local trauma centers. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:24 IST
A devastating accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday evening, when a double-decker bus overturned near a toll, resulting in five fatalities and at least 14 injuries. The vehicle reportedly lost control, as it carried between 80 and 85 passengers from Ludhiana to Motihari.

Local law enforcement arrived quickly on the scene, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lucknow, Nipun Agarwal, orchestrating rescue efforts alongside medical personnel. Injured passengers were rushed to trauma centers at SGPGI and KGMU, where officials report their conditions as stable.

South Lucknow's Additional DCP, Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar, confirmed that a case has been registered to investigate the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the 14 injured passengers have been directed to superior medical facilities for further treatment as authorities strive to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

