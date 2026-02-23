Tragedy Strikes: Fatalities from Adulterated Milk in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident in East Godavari district, four people have died over the past 48 hours after consuming milk allegedly supplied by an unauthorized vendor. Initial investigations by Deputy Superintendent of Police Y Srikanth link the deaths to renal failure induced by milk contamination.

The contaminated milk, sourced from around 40 cattle and local farmers, was distributed to 106 households in Rajamahendravaram. As investigations continue, food safety authorities have collected samples for laboratory analysis, while field teams conduct medical surveillance and inspections.

Reacting to the crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting. Measures include setting up rapid medical camps and ensuring the affected receive necessary care. The Chief Minister emphasized stringent action against the implicated vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)