Tragedy Strikes: Fatalities from Adulterated Milk in Andhra Pradesh

Four individuals have died after consuming adulterated milk from an unauthorized vendor in East Godavari district. The milk, linked to renal failure, was distributed to over 100 households. The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a thorough investigation and implemented medical camps to assist affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in East Godavari district, four people have died over the past 48 hours after consuming milk allegedly supplied by an unauthorized vendor. Initial investigations by Deputy Superintendent of Police Y Srikanth link the deaths to renal failure induced by milk contamination.

The contaminated milk, sourced from around 40 cattle and local farmers, was distributed to 106 households in Rajamahendravaram. As investigations continue, food safety authorities have collected samples for laboratory analysis, while field teams conduct medical surveillance and inspections.

Reacting to the crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting. Measures include setting up rapid medical camps and ensuring the affected receive necessary care. The Chief Minister emphasized stringent action against the implicated vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

