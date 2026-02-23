Slovakia to stop emergency power supplies to Ukraine over oil spat, PM says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:37 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has requested the country's power grid operator to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine on Monday if oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline do not resume.
"From today, if the Ukrainian side turns to Slovakia with a request for assistance in stabilizing the Ukrainian energy network, it will not receive such assistance," Fico said in a statement.
Fico said the measure would be canceled after the resumption of oil transit to Slovakia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- â Fico
- â€ŒRobert Fico
- â€‹Ukrainian
- Fico
- Slovakia
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian drones hit facility for Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia, Kyiv says
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones hit facility for Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia, Kyiv says
Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Facility
Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Infrastructure
Diplomatic Tensions: Poland Rebukes Hungary Over Ukrainian Solidarity