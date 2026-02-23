Slovakia to stop emergency power supplies to Ukraine over oil spat, PM says

​Slovak ​Prime Minister ‌Robert Fico has ​requested the country's power ‌grid operator to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine on ‌Monday if oil flows via ‌the Druzhba pipeline do not resume.

"From today, if ⁠the ​Ukrainian ⁠side turns to Slovakia with ⁠a request for assistance in stabilizing ​the Ukrainian energy network, it ⁠will not receive such assistance," ⁠Fico ​said in a statement.

Fico said the measure ⁠would be canceled after the ⁠resumption of ⁠oil transit to Slovakia.

