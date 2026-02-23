NCRTC revises parking charges as Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor opens

As the 82-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor became fully operational, the NCRTC on Monday notified revised parking charges at Namo Bharat stations, with commuters paying Rs 50 for cars and SUVs in Delhi and Rs 30 in Uttar Pradesh for up to six hours. An official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said the revised tariffs will apply separately to stations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In both regions, parking for up to 10 minutes will remain free across vehicle categories to facilitate pick-up and drop-off. In Uttar Pradesh, bicycles will be charged Rs 5 for parking beyond 10 minutes up to 12 hours, Rs 10 for up to 16 hours and Rs 20 per night during non-operational hours (midnight to 5 am). Two-wheelers will be charged Rs 10 for up to six hours, Rs 25 for up to 12 hours, Rs 30 for up to 16 hours and Rs 60 per night, it stated. Cars and SUVs will attract Rs 30 for up to six hours, Rs 60 for up to 12 hours, Rs 80 for up to 16 hours and Rs 100 beyond 16 hours, with night parking fixed at Rs 200. Monthly passes have been set at Rs 600 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for cars and SUVs, the corporation said. As per the NCRTC, in Delhi, two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 for up to six hours, Rs 30 for up to 12 hours, Rs 40 for up to 16 hours and Rs 50 beyond 16 hours, with night parking at Rs 60. Cars and SUVs will be charged Rs 50 for up to six hours, Rs 80 for up to 12 hours, Rs 90 for up to 16 hours and Rs 100 beyond 16 hours, while night parking will cost Rs 200. Monthly charges in Delhi have been fixed at Rs 600 under Tariff A (5 am to 11 pm) and Rs 1,000 under Tariff B (24x7) for two-wheelers, and Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively for cars and SUVs. Helmet parking in both regions will cost Rs 5 for up to 12 hours and Rs 10 beyond 12 hours up to 24 hours, it stated. An official said the corridor has an overall parking capacity of around 8,000 vehicles. Of this, facilities are available at three stations in Delhi -- Sarai Kale Khan (around 266 cars and 837 two-wheelers), New Ashok Nagar (about 75 cars and 250 two-wheelers) and Anand Vihar (over 10 car slots and around 40 two-wheelers). The remaining nearly 6,500 parking spaces are located along the Uttar Pradesh stretch. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, including the remaining sections of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) -- the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. Designed for a top speed of 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is aimed at providing faster regional connectivity between Delhi and major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut. Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is among the four stations commissioned with the inauguration and is positioned as a key multi-modal hub, linking the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and the Ring Road. The other three newly commissioned stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram are located in Meerut. With the extension, Namo Bharat services now operate from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, while Meerut Metro services have also begun between Meerut South and Modipuram from Sunday.

