TMC calls for 'thorough, transparent' probe into Jharkhand air ambulance crash

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:25 IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Tuesday called for a ''thorough and transparent investigation'' into an air ambulance crash in neighbouring Jharkhand, killing all seven persons on board. The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was en route to Delhi from Ranchi when it crashed on Monday evening in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Jharkhand's Chatra district, officials said. ''The tragic crash of an air ambulance in Jharkhand's Chatra district, claiming the lives of all seven persons on board, is a matter of profound sorrow. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of grief,'' the TMC said in a post on X. ''We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the crash, and to ensure that robust safeguards are put in place to prevent such tragedies in the future,'' it said. The aircraft took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm and went missing around 7.30 pm. It lost contact with the air traffic control about 20 minutes after departure. Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar said inclement weather could be a possible reason behind the crash, though the exact cause would be ascertained after a detailed probe.

