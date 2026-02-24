Left Menu

Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather

A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London was diverted to Nagpur airport early Tuesday due to bad weather, an official said. Speaking to PTI, the senior official said that a British Airways flight originating from Londons Heathrow Airport to Hyderabad landed in Nagpur around 5.30 am.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:14 IST
Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather
  • Country:
  • India

A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London was diverted to Nagpur airport early Tuesday due to bad weather, an official said. Passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, which remains grounded at Nagpur airport due to some technical issues, the official said. Speaking to PTI, the senior official said that a British Airways flight originating from London's Heathrow Airport to Hyderabad landed in Nagpur around 5.30 am. According to preliminary information, the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather and poor visibility in the southern city, he said. The aircraft is still at the airport due to some technical issues, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Altimetrik Recognized on Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering

Altimetrik Recognized on Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services an...

 United States
2
Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

 India
3
Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

 India
4
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’

UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026