Tragedy in Jammu: Woman Stabbed, Suspect Arrested

In a shocking incident in Jammu, a young man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman named Rafia Bano multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon. The police were alerted to the situation and promptly arrived at the scene.

Rafia suffered serious injuries, with stab wounds particularly on her neck, and was transported to the Government Medical College in Jammu for urgent medical attention. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh, attempted self-inflicted injuries with a blunt knife in a failed effort to mislead authorities but was restrained. The weapon used in the attack was recovered. Rafia Bano is currently stable, and an FIR has been filed at Gangyal police station for further probing.

(With inputs from agencies.)