Jammu and Kashmir's Robust Flood Management Efforts Post-2014 Deluge

The Jammu and Kashmir government has invested more than Rs 487 crore in a comprehensive flood management strategy following the devastating flood of 2014 that severely affected the region.

A major part of this investment has been allocated towards reinforcing embankments, dredging key rivers and streams, and modernizing pumping stations, all targeted at boosting the region's flood defenses.

Phase-I of the program, funded at Rs 399.29 crore, is nearing completion, whereas Phase-II, sanctioned for a much larger figure of Rs 1,623.43 crore, is seeing slower progress, with completion efforts continuing across the valley's critical flood infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)