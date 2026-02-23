Jammu and Kashmir's Robust Flood Management Efforts Post-2014 Deluge
The Jammu and Kashmir government invested over Rs 487 crore in flood management since the 2014 disaster. Actions include embankment strengthening, river dredging, and flood control upgrades, with Phase-I nearly complete and Phase-II underway. The initiative aims to bolster defenses against future flooding.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government has invested more than Rs 487 crore in a comprehensive flood management strategy following the devastating flood of 2014 that severely affected the region.
A major part of this investment has been allocated towards reinforcing embankments, dredging key rivers and streams, and modernizing pumping stations, all targeted at boosting the region's flood defenses.
Phase-I of the program, funded at Rs 399.29 crore, is nearing completion, whereas Phase-II, sanctioned for a much larger figure of Rs 1,623.43 crore, is seeing slower progress, with completion efforts continuing across the valley's critical flood infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)