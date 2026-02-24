Left Menu

Governance Crisis Hits Karate and Handball Ahead of Asian Games

The Sports Ministry has urged the Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc committees to manage Karate and Handball. Factionalism and governance issues threaten athletes' preparation for the Asian Games. The need for these committees arises from internal disputes and a lack of recognized governing bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:43 IST
The Sports Ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish ad-hoc committees aimed at managing Karate and Handball. This directive comes as internal strife and a lack of governance threaten the preparedness of athletes for the upcoming Asian Games.

In letters to IOA President P T Usha, the ministry noted the critical importance of proper governance structures for these sports, both of which are featured in this year's Asian Games in Japan. With 56 medals available in Karate and six in Handball, a governance void could prove costly.

The need for intervention in Karate emerges from multiple bodies claiming to be the national federation, while a court order in the case of Handball has stayed the ministry's recognition of the Handball Association of India. These disputes have left athletes in limbo, affecting their training and preparation for international competitions.

