Tiger Tragedy: Viral Outbreak Decimates Thai Animal Parks

In northern Thailand, 72 tigers have died from a virus outbreak in two tourist animal parks. The public remains reassured that the virus poses no human threat, unlike bird flu. Officials are monitoring potential human infections, while necropsies reveal canine distemper virus as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Thailand

The deaths of 72 tigers at two animal parks in northern Thailand have raised concerns, though officials assure the public there is no need for alarm since the cause is a virus not known to affect humans.

This incident, which occurred between February 8 and February 18, was linked to a canine distemper virus, confirmed by genetic material discovered during autopsies, with no sign of bird flu. Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat emphasized that there have been no animal-to-human transmission cases, while authorities continue to monitor those who had contact with the tigers.

Despite reassurances, veterinarian Visit Arsaithamkul suggested further investigation into the source of the virus, as both affected parks, operating under the Tiger Kingdom name, are nearby. Meanwhile, Thai authorities maintain vigilance concerning bird flu, urging caution with poultry consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

