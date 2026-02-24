Left Menu

Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

The U.S. travel industry and lawmakers urge the Trump administration to reinstate Global Entry, a program easing customs for low-risk travelers. The suspension, believed to be counterproductive, was announced by Homeland Security, drawing criticism due to its self-sustaining funding and potential to increase security risks.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:38 IST
The U.S. travel industry and lawmakers have urged the Trump administration for immediate reinstatement of the Global Entry program, which was suddenly suspended. Global Entry, designed to expedite immigration clearance for pre-approved international travelers, was put on hold by the Department of Homeland Security this past Sunday.

Initial plans indicated the suspension of the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program as well, a move that was fortunately reversed. However, the decision to suspend Global Entry has been met with significant opposition.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, halting this essential security program counteracts the Department of Homeland Security's intentions by adding pressure to normal lines and compromising security. With its funding predominantly sourced from member fees, critics argue the suspension lacks both fiscal and logical justification.

