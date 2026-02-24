Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh
Two courts in Uttar Pradesh received bomb threats via email, prompting searches after staff evacuation. Intensive checks in Lucknow and Agra found nothing suspicious. Security measures were heightened, and agencies remain on alert while tracing the email's source. Judicial work resumed following the all-clear.
On Tuesday afternoon, two courts in Uttar Pradesh were at the center of a bomb threat scare, causing significant disruptions. Authorities evacuated the premises, conducting extensive searches which lasted several hours.
The initial threat was reported when the district judge in Lucknow received a suspicious email, leading police to launch an intensive check. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad thoroughly scanned areas, including parking zones.
Similarly, Agra's civil court complex faced a bomb threat, temporarily halting proceedings until security agencies cleared the site. Despite no suspicious finds, officials state vigilance remains high as investigations continue to trace the email source.
