Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

On Tuesday afternoon, two courts in Uttar Pradesh were at the center of a bomb threat scare, causing significant disruptions. Authorities evacuated the premises, conducting extensive searches which lasted several hours.

The initial threat was reported when the district judge in Lucknow received a suspicious email, leading police to launch an intensive check. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad thoroughly scanned areas, including parking zones.

Similarly, Agra's civil court complex faced a bomb threat, temporarily halting proceedings until security agencies cleared the site. Despite no suspicious finds, officials state vigilance remains high as investigations continue to trace the email source.

(With inputs from agencies.)